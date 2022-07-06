LeAnn Rimes' Ex-Husband Dean Sheremet Is Experiencing Another Heartbreak

LeAnn Rimes and Dean Sheremet were married for eight years before a scandalous affair ended their relationship in 2009. Rimes was cheating on Sheremet with Eddie Cibrian, who was married to Brandi Glanville, according to Us Weekly, and the two were ultimately caught. Cibrian and Rimes were working together on the set of a Lifetime movie called "Northern Lights" at the time. Although they did get cozy on set, Sheremet was not suspicious that his wife and her co-star were having an affair because of how dependent she was on him.

Speaking of the affair, Sheremet told Natalie Thomas in 2015 (via E! News), "Never in a million years did I think something like that would have happened. The need for me in her life was so strong. There were things she couldn't do without me." He also had harsh words for her choices, adding, "The dumbest thing she ever did for her career was divorce me, because we were such a good team."

This scandal did not only affect Rimes and Sheremet's marriage, but also Cibrian's relationship with Glanville, which also ended in divorce per The U.S. Sun. Rimes and Cibrian ended up staying together following the drama and tied the knot in 2011, according to the Los Angeles Times, and the couple recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, per Us Weekly. And while their controversial affair ended in a happily ever after for them, Sheremet wasn't as lucky. In fact, he just experienced another heartbreak.