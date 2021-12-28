LeAnn Rimes' Ex-Husband Gets Engaged To An HGTV Star

There's nothing quite like the Hollywood dating mill. Before the whole Eddie Cibrian cheating claims, which we saw unfold in the press and on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" with Brandi Glanville; LeAnn Rimes was once married to chef Dean Sheremet. According to ET Online, Rimes and Sheremet met in 2001 when he was a background dancer for the country superstar. Ultimately, they split in 2009 after seven years of marriage.

In an interview with Nat's Next Adventure (via E! Online), Sheremet opened up about their divorce, saying, "I was so intertwined in managing her career that I didn't know how to make the distinction between husband and boss, husband and partner, husband and manager," he said. The chef added, "I was husband, father, friend, lover, manager. There were so many hats, and I didn't know what hat to wear when." Sheremet also added Rimes' decision to divorce him wasn't one of her best, quipping how the only way people could get through to Rimes was to call him. "The dumbest thing she ever did for her career was divorce me, because we were such a good team," he said. "The last hit song she had was when she was with me." Ouch!

Although Rimes went on to find love again, Sheremet took a little bit longer to rebound from the breakup, but now he seems to be living the dream!