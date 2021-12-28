LeAnn Rimes' Ex-Husband Gets Engaged To An HGTV Star
There's nothing quite like the Hollywood dating mill. Before the whole Eddie Cibrian cheating claims, which we saw unfold in the press and on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" with Brandi Glanville; LeAnn Rimes was once married to chef Dean Sheremet. According to ET Online, Rimes and Sheremet met in 2001 when he was a background dancer for the country superstar. Ultimately, they split in 2009 after seven years of marriage.
In an interview with Nat's Next Adventure (via E! Online), Sheremet opened up about their divorce, saying, "I was so intertwined in managing her career that I didn't know how to make the distinction between husband and boss, husband and partner, husband and manager," he said. The chef added, "I was husband, father, friend, lover, manager. There were so many hats, and I didn't know what hat to wear when." Sheremet also added Rimes' decision to divorce him wasn't one of her best, quipping how the only way people could get through to Rimes was to call him. "The dumbest thing she ever did for her career was divorce me, because we were such a good team," he said. "The last hit song she had was when she was with me." Ouch!
Although Rimes went on to find love again, Sheremet took a little bit longer to rebound from the breakup, but now he seems to be living the dream!
Dean Sheremet and Sabrina Soto are engaged
Dean Sheremet seems to have found his happily ever after! LeAnn Rimes' ex-husband is keeping things in the Hollywood circle, proposing to HGTV's Sabrina Soto. The reality star — who hosts the home improvement show "The High Low Project" — announced the news on her Instagram page, sharing a carousel of images that included one of her giant sparkler. The interior designer tagged her location in Carmel-By-The-Sea, California. The second photo in the series captured Soto and Sheremet posing on the beach. They looked cozied-up with Soto in a beanie and black jacket and Sheremet sporting a beanie, vest, and long sleeve shirt. Soto kept the caption simple, writing, "I said absolutely," and adding a single black heart.
Sheremet also shared the news with his own legion of Instagram fans, posting the same two images that Soto did, but offering a slightly different caption. "Happy birthday SABRINA! I can't wait to continue building our beautiful family," he told his followers.
The proposal came five years after Sheremet and his second wife, Sarah Silver, divorced. As the saying goes, the third time's a charm!