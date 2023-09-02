Whatever Happened To Johnny Cash's Five Kids?

Johnny Cash was a country and rock music icon whose career spanned nearly 50 years. His most popular hits, including "Ring of Fire," "I Walk the Line," and "Man in Black," continue to be cherished today by fans across the globe. However, there are no bigger fans of Cash and his music than his beloved five children.

Cash welcomed four daughters named Rosanne, Kathy, Cindy, and Tara, with his first wife, Vivian Liberto, whom he wed in 1954. By 1966, their marriage was over thanks to Cash's drug and alcohol abuse, constant touring, and close relationship with singer June Carter. In 1968, Cash married Carter, and the couple welcomed one son, John Carter Cash. All five of Cash's children would find different paths in life. But one thing they all had in common was keeping their father's legacy alive and remembering him for loving them despite his setbacks.

Each of Johnny's kids has honored their father in some way, whether through their own music, autobiographical work, or interviews. However, we rarely hear about his kids and what they might be up to today. What exactly happened to Rosanne Cash, Kathy Cash, Cindy Cash, Tara Cash, and John Carter Cash? Let's take a look below!