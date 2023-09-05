Who Are The Mothers Of Elon Musk's Nine Kids?

The following article includes references to the death of a child.

Elon Musk is on a mission to repopulate the Earth with as many people as possible and then fly them off to Mars. Now that Musk's time as the CEO of Twitter has come to an end, he may have more time on his hands to complete his goal. And with nine kids from three different mothers, he's already off to a good start. "Contrary to what many think, the richer someone is, the fewer kids they have. I am a rare exception," he boasted in May 2022.

"Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far," Musk tweeted in July 2022 after welcoming his latest set of twins. "Population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming," he claimed a month later.

However, Musk's people are meant for somewhere other than planet Earth. According to Insider, the billionaire's mission is to create a "multi-planetary species" that he will use to populate Mars by 2029. Musk shared his plans in a paper he wrote for New Space in 2017, claiming it's essential to build a human presence on Mars to protect the human species against "some eventual extinction event." With the ever-growing brood of mini-Musks, his undertaking is well underway. So, who are the mothers of Elon Musk's nine Mars-bound kids?