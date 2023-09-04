A Deeper Look Into Shaquille O'Neal's Relationship History

Shaquille O'Neal looked like he might be settling down again when he entered into a relationship with reality TV star Nicole "Hoopz" Alexander. The pair even briefly lived together while O'Neal played for the Boston Celtics. But in 2012, two years after getting together, the couple was no more. The writing appeared to be on the wall when the pair had a very public argument at an Orlando gymnastics training center. Soon after, Alexander, who found fame on the dating show "Flavor of Love," confirmed to the Boston Globe that she and O'Neal had decided to call it quits.

Three years later, she told Wet Paint (via The Jasmine Brand) that another sports-related argument proved to be the catalyst for the breakup. "We kind of had a long distance thing going on when I chose to leave Florida," Alexander said. "And he ended up taking someone else to a tennis tournament and was just all out in the open with it and I feel like that was the most hurtful part — because at the end of the day and I am not saying it's right to do whatever you want to do behind closed doors, but out of respect maybe just let me know. I mean what I can do about it?" The star admitted she was humiliated by the betrayal and how the media capitalized on it.