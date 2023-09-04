Celebrity Wives Who Make More Money Than Their Husbands

The gender pay gap, or, in other terms, the difference between how much men and women make for performing the same duties in the same fields, is a longstanding prevalent issue in countries across the world. While it may seem unlikely, in reality, the United States, despite its highly developed economy, is no exception. According to the Pew Research Center, studies show that, on average, American female workers made only 82% of what their male counterparts earned in 2022. Shockingly, this is no progress compared to the gender pay gap that prevailed in America in 2002, when women typically earned $0.80 for every dollar men pocketed for the same occupation.

It's no surprise that female celebrities face the same discrimination. In 2019, The Wire estimated that women in Hollywood, on average, were paid $6.6 million, whereas men doing the same work earned $11.9 million. Taking into account these recent studies on the topic, it's safe to say that Hollywood still has a lot to do to abolish gender-based discrimination. Even in marriage, money plays a huge role, and large pay differences between couples sometimes leads to tension in the marriage — and possibly divorce. However, there are exceptions, and many happy marriages exist where women earn considerably more than their partners. Here's a list of celebrity wives who are worth more than their husbands, inspiring and empowering women by smashing a part of patriarchy the world can and should do without.