Strongman Brian Shaw's Wife, Keri Is Absolutely Gorgeous

Brian Shaw is known for being one of the strongest men on the planet. However, what many may not know is that behind this strongman, there is a strongwoman who occupies the role of wife, business partner, and mother of his children. Keri Shaw has been Brian's wife for the last eight years — the couple celebrate their anniversary on July 4!

In 2021, Brian took to his Facebook to celebrate their love and the support Keri has been providing him every step of the way: "Thank you for supporting me and for believing in me. I love the family and life we have built together. The saying is behind every strong man there is a stronger woman and in my case that is actually true!"

Although Keri has a background that differs from Brian's and includes a career in soccer and as a math teacher, the two have managed to build a life together that keeps both of the pair's ambition and passion alive. Together they have created a business, a social media presence, and a family with two sons. "Brian, you are a loving and supportive partner, most amazing father to our boys and, honestly, the most patient teddy bear I've ever met. You love with no end and I'm so thankful for you and the life we share," Keri dedicated to Brian on Instagram.