Josh Duggar's Life Since Going To Prison

The rise and fall of the Duggar family has captivated millions. The "19 Kids and Counting" stars once attracted a huge TLC audience wanting to learn about their secretive religion, strict rules, unshakable dress code, and surprising confessions — and then their world came crashing down around them. Viewers eventually learned that not all was as it seemed, as the double life of many members was exposed and scandal tore their family apart. The major turning point came when Josh Duggar admitted to sexually abusing girls as a teenager, including his own sisters, Jill and Jessa Duggar. His family stood by him as he apologized, which stirred up major controversy and hate. Eventually, Josh's demons caught up with him — and his family — in a big way when he was found guilty on child pornography charges in 2021 and was sentenced to over 12 years behind bars.

That's where he is now, serving out his 151-month sentence with minimal contact with the outside world. But while he may be one of the most controversial and disliked men in America, many still can't help but wonder what life is like for the disgraced television personality. Here's a complete look inside Josh Duggar's life in prison.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).