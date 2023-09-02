What's The Truth About Jimmy Buffett And Warren Buffett?

Given their shared surname, you might expect late "Margaritaville" singer Jimmy Buffett and famous investor Warren Buffett to be related. While their 17-year age difference makes it unlikely (though not impossible) that they'd be brothers, it's plausible that they could be father and son, uncle and nephew, or distant cousins. They're both extraordinarily wealthy cultural icons, with Jimmy having a reported $1 billion net worth as of 2023 thanks to his music and empire of vacation-themed restaurants, per the New York Times. And if you thought that was a lot of money, it doesn't even compare to Warren's $121.3 billion. According to Forbes, this makes the Berkshire Hathaway CEO the fifth richest man in the world. Jimmy also owned some shares in the company, leading Warren to joke with the outlet, "Tell Jimmy to keep me in his will!"

Unfortunately, the "Come Monday" singer's will is more relevant than ever. A new statement on his website reads, "Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many." So, are Jimmy Buffett and Warren Buffett related after all?