What We Know About Jimmy Buffett's Children

Parrotheads across the globe raised a salt-rimmed toast to Jimmy Buffett upon learning the sad news of the beloved "Margaritaville" singer's death, and their thoughts undoubtedly turned to the family members mourning the loss with them.

While his escapist music celebrated the beach bum lifestyle, Jimmy was also very much a family man. The people he turned to when he couldn't find that pesky lost shaker of salt were his wife, Jane Slagsvol, and the couple's three children. Three years after their daughter Savannah Jane Buffett was born in 1979, the couple split up because Slagsvol decided she'd had enough of Jimmy's wild lifestyle, according to Time. But they got back together in 1991, and their daughter Sarah Delaney Buffett was born the following year. Two years later, the couple adopted their son Cameron Marley Buffett.

Jimmy credits his own kids for helping his music reach a younger audience. In a 1996 interview with the Roanoke Times, he shared his thoughts about the growing trend of children attending his concerts. "It probably boils down to the fact that my songwriting has probably been affected by 16 years of cooking breakfast for my children and watching 'Sesame Street,'" he said. "Somehow or other, that has subliminally gotten into my songwriting process. And I guess maybe that's why they're picking it up." His songwriting also influenced his children's career pursuits, and he collaborated with his daughter Savannah on a special project when she was still a child.