A Look At Jason Aldean's Relationship With His Four Kids
Jason Aldean's got his plate full, not only conquering the country music scene but also rocking the role of a father to four little ones. The "Try That In a Small Town" singer is one of the many who have a blended family. His first marriage with Jessica Ussery delivered him a pair of little blessings: Keely Ann Williams in 2003 and Kendyl Williams strutting onto the scene in 2007, per Country Music Nation. Although the couple got divorced, Aldean and his two daughters remain incredibly close.
When Aldean married his second wife, Brittany Kerr, in 2015, it seemed like only a matter of time before the Aldean family got bigger. In December 2017, the couple welcomed their first son, Memphis Aldean Williams. Although Aldean knew what it was like to care for a child, he says it had been a while since he had a baby in the home, so he was prepared for the experience to be a bit different. "I think anytime a new baby is in your house, it's tough, just trying to figure them out, their personalities, and I forgot how much they eat!" he told "The Bobby Bones Show." Apparently, the experience wasn't too shabby as Aldean and Kerr welcomed another baby girl into the world, Navy Rome Williams, in 2019.
Despite being a superstar musician, this country crooner consistently puts his kids at the top of his priority list.
Jason Aldean found his perfect work life balance
Jason Aldean is one of the biggest names in country music, and as expected, that comes with a demanding schedule. From relentless tours to glitzy award shows and all the chaos in between, the life of a musician can strain one's personal life. That said, since the "She's Country" singer has had his four children, he makes sure to set aside some time for his loved ones.
He told US Weekly, "Now I've made it a point at this point of my career to scale back a little bit and still make sure that I'm out playing shows and doing what I need to do there, but spending a little more time at home too." Aldean admitted that when he was younger, he was all about getting on the road and performing. Now, his priorities have changed. He shared, "I think it's something that I've gotten a grip on a little, the older I've gotten and the longer I've been in the business."
The country singer still loves what he does, don't get that wrong, but he also knows that he's very blessed in his personal life. He shared with People, "It feels good to know that for the last 16 years, I've had a chance to wake up and go do a job that I truly love to do. If it all went away tomorrow, I'd be like, 'My kids are good. It's been great.' I got no regrets at all."
Jason Aldean loves having a big family
Jason Aldean has four amazing kids and wouldn't have it any other way. When the country singer married his second wife, Brittany Kerr, in 2015, he had already had two kids, Keeley and Kendyl. However, he knew that Kerr wanted to expand their family. In 2016, Aldean sort of manifested what his future family would look like with ET. He shared that he and Kerr wanted to have more children, "We're talkin' about it. ... I don't want to be the old dad! It's something we definitely want, at least one kid and possibly two, we'll see." Fast-forward a couple of years later, and Aldean and Kerr did end up having two more kids, Memphis and Navy.
Having his four kids has brought so much joy to the "Dirt Road Anthem" singer's life, especially because he grew up in a smaller family. He told People, "I never thought I'd be having kids again at 40, but now I can't imagine life without them. I was an only child ... so having a big family was something I didn't really have. I love having them all there and just seeing them interact." As Aldean's kids grow older, we're guessing he's in for plenty of new adventures down the road — and you'd better believe he'll soak up every second of it.