A Look At Jason Aldean's Relationship With His Four Kids

Jason Aldean's got his plate full, not only conquering the country music scene but also rocking the role of a father to four little ones. The "Try That In a Small Town" singer is one of the many who have a blended family. His first marriage with Jessica Ussery delivered him a pair of little blessings: Keely Ann Williams in 2003 and Kendyl Williams strutting onto the scene in 2007, per Country Music Nation. Although the couple got divorced, Aldean and his two daughters remain incredibly close.

When Aldean married his second wife, Brittany Kerr, in 2015, it seemed like only a matter of time before the Aldean family got bigger. In December 2017, the couple welcomed their first son, Memphis Aldean Williams. Although Aldean knew what it was like to care for a child, he says it had been a while since he had a baby in the home, so he was prepared for the experience to be a bit different. "I think anytime a new baby is in your house, it's tough, just trying to figure them out, their personalities, and I forgot how much they eat!" he told "The Bobby Bones Show." Apparently, the experience wasn't too shabby as Aldean and Kerr welcomed another baby girl into the world, Navy Rome Williams, in 2019.

Despite being a superstar musician, this country crooner consistently puts his kids at the top of his priority list.