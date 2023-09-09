What We Know About Bold And The Beautiful Star Annika Noelle's Love Life
Once in a blue moon, actor Annika Noelle lets a juicy tidbit slip about her relationship status. The soap opera star is best known for portraying Hope Logan on the long-running series "The Bold and the Beautiful," which is a role she began in 2018. At the 2018 Emmys, Noelle spoke about joining the "Bold and the Beautiful" cast while talking to journalist Michael Fairman. "Honestly, this whole 'Bold and the Beautiful' family has been a blessing, and they've just taken me under their wing," Noelle said. "And I'm just a lucky girl."
But is she a lucky girl when it comes to her love life? Per Totally Tonya Vlogs, the actor once shared some relationship advice regarding what she looks for in a romance. "Respect, I think, is huge," Noelle said. She went on to say, "Just having respect for yourself, but also your significant other and who you're with, and be treated as you would want to be treated." She then named "trust, communication, and respect" as the "three most important things" in a connection. In the past, it was revealed that Noelle was in a committed relationship with wedding bells in the pipeline.
Annika Noelle was previously engaged
Annika Noelle nearly got hitched in recent years. Back in January 2021, Noelle shared a since-deleted photo of herself and her partner sharing a hug after she accepted his marriage proposal, according to Soap Central. The outlet also noted that Noelle had been in a long-standing relationship with musician Zach Fisher, and he was thought to be the man in the photo.
In another since-deleted post from Father's Day 2023, Noelle stated that she and her significant other had broken things off. "Happy Father's Day ~ while we never got our chance to hold our rainbow, for a brief moment in time we held each other," Noelle wrote, per Michael Fairman TV. "And even though we could no longer bear the weight of the losses, you have left a lasting imprint on my heart. Thank you." Noelle opted not to reveal the name of her ex-partner in the message. Two years prior to this, Noelle opened up about going through two miscarriages in a moving October 2021 Glamour essay, revealing they took place "in a matter of months." She wrote, "I was told the chances of us experiencing another pregnancy loss were slim to none, but sadly, our second attempt unraveled into sorrow and heartache as well." Following her relationship update, Noelle has shared what she's been up to through social media.
Annika Noelle appears to be single since her breakup
Since the end of her engagement, Annika Noelle has remained focused on herself. In May 2019, Noelle shared a series of photos of her alongside a few "Bold and the Beautiful" colleagues enjoying their time shooting the series in Italy. "Grazie mille for the amazing food, wine, & hospitality," Noelle wrote via Instagram. She added, "This was an experience I will never forget and one I am so so grateful for."
In early August, Noelle again took to Instagram to share a few moments from the picket line of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. "Hot Strike Summer," she wrote. As Deadline noted in June 2023, soaps like "The Bold and the Beautiful" are still filming amid the strike since these actors work under the union's National Code of Fair Practice for Network Television Broadcasting. In the meantime, Noelle hasn't announced any information regarding her dating life following her split from her fiancé. In
Noelle's most recent Instagram post, she listed her "September Soundtrack," including music like "Snow Angel" by Reneé Rapp and "I Miss Who You Were" by Zach Seabaugh — and it's safe to say she sounds perfectly happy regardless of her relationship status.