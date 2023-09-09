What We Know About Bold And The Beautiful Star Annika Noelle's Love Life

Once in a blue moon, actor Annika Noelle lets a juicy tidbit slip about her relationship status. The soap opera star is best known for portraying Hope Logan on the long-running series "The Bold and the Beautiful," which is a role she began in 2018. At the 2018 Emmys, Noelle spoke about joining the "Bold and the Beautiful" cast while talking to journalist Michael Fairman. "Honestly, this whole 'Bold and the Beautiful' family has been a blessing, and they've just taken me under their wing," Noelle said. "And I'm just a lucky girl."

But is she a lucky girl when it comes to her love life? Per Totally Tonya Vlogs, the actor once shared some relationship advice regarding what she looks for in a romance. "Respect, I think, is huge," Noelle said. She went on to say, "Just having respect for yourself, but also your significant other and who you're with, and be treated as you would want to be treated." She then named "trust, communication, and respect" as the "three most important things" in a connection. In the past, it was revealed that Noelle was in a committed relationship with wedding bells in the pipeline.