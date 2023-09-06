A Look At Drew Barrymore's Estranged Relationship With Her Dad

Drew Barrymore had one of the most atypical childhoods imaginable — even by Hollywood standards. Drew's drug use early in life landed her in rehab by the time she was 12. Her parents, Jaid and John Drew Barrymore, seemed to have been a big part of the problem. "They were pretty out there!" she told The Guardian in 2015, recalling how she used to party with her mother at Studio 54 every night when she was as young as 8. With time, what she perceived as a fun lifestyle gave way to rancor.

At 13, Drew found herself in a psychiatric ward. "If you search deep down in me, it's like, 'Why am I so angry, man? And it's like, 'OK, cos my parents weren't there,'" she said. But seeing the problem liberated her from her anger. "Who gives a s**t? Lots of people don't have parents. They were gone, they couldn't handle any of it, and I get it," she concluded. When she left rehab at 14, Drew became emancipated from her mother. "I had to part ways from my mother because we had driven our relationship into the ground," Drew wrote in her 2015 memoir, "Wildflower."

Drew's relationship with her father was a bit simpler because there scarcely was one. "Everything in his life was temporary," Drew wrote. "For as long as I knew him, or barely knew him, he was always coming from somewhere and going somewhere else." But absence is powerful, and it left its mark on her.