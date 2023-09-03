Love Island: Messy Details About Greg O'Shea And Amber Gill's Split

Amber Gill spent a large chunk of "Love Island" cracking on with Michael Griffiths, but she returned from Casa Amor to discover he'd pied her off for Joanna Chimonides. So, Amber got over Michael by getting under Greg O'Shea and got the ultimate revenge by winning the £50,000 jackpot. However, what happens on "Love Island" often stays on "Love Island," so it didn't take long for the couple to break up and for the messy details about Greg O'Shea and Amber Gill's split to hit the headlines.

Amber and Michael had serious bantz. Still, he was like a kid in a candy store who couldn't pick only one treat. After Michael dumped Amber, he just couldn't quit her despite having already very publicly quit her. So, when Joanna was voted off, Michael refused to leave with her and quickly circled back to Amber again. But, there's only so much bickering and gaslighting a person can endure, even on "Love Island." And when Greg entered the villa just two weeks before the season ended, it was game on for unlucky-in-love Amber.

The Irish charmer knew all the right things to say and swept Amber off her feet. He promised her the moon and treated her like a queen. And thanks to Amber being a fan favorite, the couple snatched first place away from the bookies' favorites, Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury. However, once Greg banked his £25,000 compensation for two days of work, the relationship with Amber was over nearly as quickly as his time in the villa.