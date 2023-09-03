Love Island: Messy Details About Greg O'Shea And Amber Gill's Split
Amber Gill spent a large chunk of "Love Island" cracking on with Michael Griffiths, but she returned from Casa Amor to discover he'd pied her off for Joanna Chimonides. So, Amber got over Michael by getting under Greg O'Shea and got the ultimate revenge by winning the £50,000 jackpot. However, what happens on "Love Island" often stays on "Love Island," so it didn't take long for the couple to break up and for the messy details about Greg O'Shea and Amber Gill's split to hit the headlines.
Amber and Michael had serious bantz. Still, he was like a kid in a candy store who couldn't pick only one treat. After Michael dumped Amber, he just couldn't quit her despite having already very publicly quit her. So, when Joanna was voted off, Michael refused to leave with her and quickly circled back to Amber again. But, there's only so much bickering and gaslighting a person can endure, even on "Love Island." And when Greg entered the villa just two weeks before the season ended, it was game on for unlucky-in-love Amber.
The Irish charmer knew all the right things to say and swept Amber off her feet. He promised her the moon and treated her like a queen. And thanks to Amber being a fan favorite, the couple snatched first place away from the bookies' favorites, Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury. However, once Greg banked his £25,000 compensation for two days of work, the relationship with Amber was over nearly as quickly as his time in the villa.
Love's young dream shatters
Greg O'Shea made some serious waves during his short stint in the villa. Not only did he leave Michael Griffiths stunned after winning Amber Gill's heart, but he also won the show. However, there was clearly still unfinished business between Amber and Michael, and she and Greg were doomed pretty much from the get-go.
Viewers had watched poor Amber suffer through Michael's endless gaslighting, and she'd become a firm fan favorite. So, when she and Greg called it quits five weeks after leaving the villa, Amber garnered love and sympathy. However, it was a very different story for Greg, who was villainized. The couple had decided to split just hours before they were due to appear together on Ireland's "Late Late Show," so Greg was left to face the music alone. Awks. "Don't believe everything you read," he said of their break-up. Greg admitted to being "mad" about Amber but said that he had "to be real about the situation."
"Literally the Thursday night before coming [on the show], she rang me on FaceTime, and she asked the question, 'You're obviously going to ask me to be your girlfriend?'" Greg explained. Well, they were together for a whole two weeks. "And I was just way too honest too early like, 'Sure, Amber, how is it going to work? I'm trying to go to the Olympics, you're going to be the it-girl in England ... are you going to move to Dublin?' and she was like, 'Obviously not.'"
There is life after Love Island
Greg O'Shea found himself on the wrong end of constant tabloid speculation following his split from Amber Gill. He was also subjected to horrendous online trolling. According to Newcastle World, after rumors spread that Greg had unceremoniously dumped Amber by text, in the blink of an eye, he lost 600,000 social media followers. Then, he was deluged with online abuse, hate, and even death threats. Soon after, he found himself persona non grata in the entertainment world. However, when life gave him vicious trolling, he made mental health awareness and advocacy his focus.
"I got canceled, but I didn't even know what canceled meant," Greg told Virgin Media TV. "I was very much lost; I didn't know where I was going," he continued. "Men have a really big issue with talking, and we just go around pretending to be stoic and fine, but inside, most of us are struggling." Greg has been opening up about his post "Love Island" mental health struggles in the hope of helping other young people to talk about their feelings. Greg told the "Late Late Show" that all the negativity built up inside him until things became so "overwhelming" that he'd considered taking his life. "I just couldn't do it anymore," he admitted. "I was just so done. I was like, 'What's the point?'" Thankfully, though, Greg experienced a moment of clarity and ultimately sought help from a medical professional.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org