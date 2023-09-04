90 Day Fiancé: How Many Times Have Big Ed Brown & Liz Woods Broken Up?

Big Ed Brown isn't known for healthy, stable romantic relationships. Frankly, his volatile love life is what made him famous in the first place. And although he and Liz Woods have remained committed to each other, "90 Day Fiancé" fans are already aware (and a little in awe) of the absurd number of times Brown and Woods have broken up but ultimately gotten back together.

Somehow, despite the non-stop drama, Brown is still with Woods. But then, he's not a man who likes to throw in the towel, and this isn't Brown's first reality rodeo. He previously appeared on "90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days," where he attempted to woo Rosemarie Vega, who came to despise him after his repeated lies and boorish behavior. Brown's seduction skills resulted in one of the most uncomfortable "90 Day Fiancé" moments ever. If looks could kill, Brown would be ten feet under after he gifted his maybe-fiancée with a bottle of mouthwash and a tube of toothpaste. "Your breath is not, um, pretty," he informed her.

Needless to say, it didn't work out between the two. However, the hopeless romantic was back for a second shot at love. TLC resurrected Brown for "90 Day Fiance: The Single Life," where he developed his relationship with Woods. Initially, it seemed that Brown may have learned his lesson. This time, he brought his bride-to-be a cup of coffee in bed instead of thrusting mouthwash at her and critiquing her breath. But, nope. Before long, it was back to the same old drama and angst.