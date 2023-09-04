90 Day Fiancé: How Many Times Have Big Ed Brown & Liz Woods Broken Up?
Big Ed Brown isn't known for healthy, stable romantic relationships. Frankly, his volatile love life is what made him famous in the first place. And although he and Liz Woods have remained committed to each other, "90 Day Fiancé" fans are already aware (and a little in awe) of the absurd number of times Brown and Woods have broken up but ultimately gotten back together.
Somehow, despite the non-stop drama, Brown is still with Woods. But then, he's not a man who likes to throw in the towel, and this isn't Brown's first reality rodeo. He previously appeared on "90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days," where he attempted to woo Rosemarie Vega, who came to despise him after his repeated lies and boorish behavior. Brown's seduction skills resulted in one of the most uncomfortable "90 Day Fiancé" moments ever. If looks could kill, Brown would be ten feet under after he gifted his maybe-fiancée with a bottle of mouthwash and a tube of toothpaste. "Your breath is not, um, pretty," he informed her.
Needless to say, it didn't work out between the two. However, the hopeless romantic was back for a second shot at love. TLC resurrected Brown for "90 Day Fiance: The Single Life," where he developed his relationship with Woods. Initially, it seemed that Brown may have learned his lesson. This time, he brought his bride-to-be a cup of coffee in bed instead of thrusting mouthwash at her and critiquing her breath. But, nope. Before long, it was back to the same old drama and angst.
Flash therapy
When it comes to relationships, Big Ed Brown likes his dark and stormy with a dash of bitterness. However, you have to give props to the "90 Day Fiancé" star, because Brown refuses to give up on his quest for eternal love. Fans of the show watched with a mix of horror and cringe as Brown attempted to charm Liz Woods. Sadly for both of them, those charms inevitably resulted in toxicity, brawling, and breakups. In what may be a "90 Day" record, E! News reports that the couple has broken up 11 times during their two-year relationship.
"I don't think we actually know the count anymore, to be honest," Woods said of their split tally. "I have enough diamonds to make up for every breakup," she quipped. Some would say there aren't enough diamonds in existence to adequately compensate, but still, it apparently works for these two. Although, it looked like the dream was permanently over in January after Brown and Woods broke off their engagement.
TLC came to the rescue and dispatched the warring couple to therapy in their new spin-off "90 Day: The Last Resort." And, well, it seems to have done the trick. However, it wasn't without its challenges, of course. Things didn't get off to the best start after Brown cheated during the couple's first therapy challenge. Later in the day, he got wasted in the hot tub and gave the ladies a treat by waving around his "one-inch wonder."
Happily ever after?
Some thought those crazy kids wouldn't make it. However, "90 Day Fiancé" stars Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods have proven all the naysayers wrong. They are back together and even tied the knot, which hopefully means Brown doesn't have to buy more diamonds for his blushing bride now.
After years of shying away from expressing genuine emotion and refusing to take relationships sincerely, Brown experienced a come-to-Oprah moment during their relationship rehab getaway after Woods accused him of not treating therapy seriously. "You drown me emotionally; you don't ever let me speak. [I just want to] tell you to shut up and let me speak," his enraged fiancée screamed (via Access Hollywood).
"I'm sorry. I'm sorry I hurt your feelings. That wasn't my intention. And I don't listen to you, I'm realizing that," Brown replied. "You and I have trust issues, and we don't communicate. Now we have something to work on," he continued. "I am going to take it seriously. I did learn my lesson yesterday." Well, Brown did decide to take things seriously. He stepped up and took their relationship to the next level. In Touch reports that he finally put a ring on it during an intimate Arkansas August wedding. Brown and Woods said, "I do," as loved ones looked on, probably wondering if they'd still be able to get a refund on the fancy Breville toaster they bought as a wedding gift in a month or two.