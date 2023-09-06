The Game Show Hallmark Star Jill Wagner Got Her Career Start On

In 2008, game show enthusiasts were introduced to the ABC series "Wipeout," which ran on the network from 2008 to 2014. In the show, competitors were shown navigating different inflatable obstacles, trying (and often failing) to avoid the murky water below. In addition to the competition element, the show also featured a set of hosts who narrated the chaos and interviewed contestants, which included Jill Wagner. In a 2010 interview with Self, the "Teen Wolf" star gushed about leading the series. "It's so much fun. I get to be a big kid all day long," she explained. "You get to see people of all shapes and sizes and ages, and sometimes someone wins who surprises you."

However, Wagner's love for the show wasn't only based on its wild and kooky elements. In an additional 2010 sit down with Entertainment Weekly, Wagner praised "Wipeout" for its family-friendliness. "I think that the kids really love it, and it's just a really good family show," she told the news outlet. "It's nice to see something that you can sit down with your kids and watch them laugh and also laugh as well."

Over the years, Wagner has continued to show love for the series that helped put her on the map. "It was one of the weirdest things that I've ever been a part of in my entire life, um, but ... it was pretty awesome," she told the Hallmarkies podcast in 2018.