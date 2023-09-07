Why Sage Steele Really Left Her Hosting Gig At ESPN

In August 2023, longtime "SportsCenter" host Sage Steele announced that she was parting ways with ESPN, the network that employed her for the past 16 years. It came as a shock to some, as the media veteran was open about deeming ESPN her"dream job" in the past.

In an interview with Refinery29, she opened up about vying for a job in the sports TV ever since she was a kid. "I knew I'd never be a good enough athlete to do anything past high school, sadly," she said. Steele was in college when she saw how Robin Roberts thrived at ESPN, and that's how she knew she could make it behind the cameras someday. "I worshipped her," she admitted. True enough, in 2007, after working a string of broadcasting-related jobs, she finally got her in at the network. She would be part of "SportsCenter" for over a decade, engaging in fast-paced interviews, side-eyeing co-hosts who didn't respect her, and occasionally finding herself in hot water for her rather controversial opinions. At one point, she drew ire when she questioned why former President Barack Obama identified as black, criticized Colin Kaepernick for kneeling, and refused to discuss the Charlottesville attack on air.

Steele's polarizing opinions on some of the nation's pressing issues put her in the hot seat more than a handful of times throughout her career, and it looks like her bluntness was also why she left the network she used to love.