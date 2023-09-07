Does Morgan Stewart Get Along With Her Famous Father-In-Law Dr. Phil?

It's no secret that former reality star turned television host turned fashion designer Morgan Stewart has the gift of gab... and perhaps no one knows this more than her famous father-in-law, Dr. Phil McGraw. "Most people talk 125 words a minute. You gust up to about 190 about every 30 seconds," he declared during an appearance on E!'s "Nightly Pop." He added, "Sometimes when I'm listening, I feel like I'm rolling backwards down a hill."

As you may recall, Stewart and Dr. Phil officially became family in December 2020 when Stewart tied the knot to Dr. Phil's son, Jordan McGraw, during an intimate at-home ceremony. Stewart then expanded the McGraw family by two more when she welcomed a daughter, Row Renggli, in February 2020 and a son, Grey Oliver, in February 2021 — making the siblings precisely one year and one day apart in age.

But how well does Stewart get along with Dr. Phil once the cameras are down? Here's everything we know about their relationship.