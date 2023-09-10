Sylvester Stallone Didn't See Eye To Eye With His Late Son Sage

In 2012, one of the most devastating tragedies happened to legendary actor Sylvester "Sly" Stallone: His eldest son, Sage Moonblood Stallone, died at only 36 years old.

CNN reported that his untimely death was caused by a coronary disease called atherosclerosis, which is characterized by a blockage in the arteries. Sylvester was reported to be inconsolable at the time, with his representative saying in a statement that the "Rocky" star was "devastated and grief-stricken over the sudden loss of his son." They added: "His compassion and thoughts are with Sage's mother, Sasha. Sage was a very talented and wonderful young man. His loss will be felt forever."

Sylvester and Sage appeared to be close, with Sage even appearing in two of his father's blockbuster movies, "Daylight" and "Rocky V." In a 1990 interview with the Chicago Tribune, Sly waxed poetic about his son, calling him a "very handsome young man raised in the lap of luxury." While he acknowledged that Sage found it difficult to be the son of a superstar, he admired how Sage seemed to be handling it all just fine. "I'm very proud of him because he's a good boy, has such an acumen for the business," he noted. In reality, though, their relationship was reportedly marred with drama. Sage admitted that his dad wasn't around much growing up, and per his friends, the father and son often clashed.