Does Sofia Richie Have A Close Relationship With Her Brother Miles?

Sofia Richie's family is filled with stardom. From her legendary father, Lionel Richie, to her reality star sister, Nicole Richie, there is some serious star power in this famous family. But her father and sister aren't the only ones that Sofia grew up with because she also has an older brother named Miles Richie.

According to People, Lionel and his then-wife, Diane Alexander, welcomed Miles in 1994, four years before his younger sister, Sofia, was born. Compared to his two older sisters, Miles has flown under the radar when it came to the spotlight. He revealed to RollaCoaster Magazine, "I had a very interesting childhood. I was always shy and held back. Whenever the cameras came out, I would hide behind my mother, and she was very supportive of my differences." Although Miles grew up incredibly shy, he has been stepping out of his comfort zone by taking on the world of modeling, per Hollywood Life.

Now, it's not just his new career bringing Miles a new sense of fame but also the fact that his little sister has become an IT girl in Hollywood. Ever since her dreamy wedding, people have become obsessed with Sofia and have taken in every little detail about her fairytale wedding, including the fact that her older brother Miles was noticeably absent. But was this by choice? And do he and Sofia have a close relationship? Well, we're here to fill you in on all the details about the brother-sister duo's relationship.