A Look At Zac Efron And Leonardo DiCaprio's Unexpected Friendship

Zac Efron and Leonardo DiCaprio don't make for the most obvious of friendships. At first glance, a former Disney darling and an Oscar-winning Hollywood veteran with an unquenchable thirst for lingerie-clad supermodels wouldn't seem to have much in common. But a closer look at Efron and DiCaprio's unexpected friendship proves otherwise.

There's no doubt that there's a considerable age gap between the two. At 48, DiCaprio is well on his way to becoming a quinquagenarian. In contrast, 35-year-old Efron is only halfway through his tricenarian years. For perspective, Efron was struggling through puberty while DiCaprio dallied with his starter model, Kristen Zang, and then embarked on his supermodel Gisele Bündchen era, per US Weekly.

However, the "Titanic" star isn't your regular run-of-the-mill middle-aged man. He seems like the younger of the two in many ways as he keeps abreast of all the latest trends and happenings thanks to his revolving catwalk of nubile girlfriends. People reports that DiCaprio has been dating 28-year-old Gigi Hadid since September 2022. The couple has been spotted getting cozy at a New York Fashion Week after-party, a pre-Oscars celebration, and strolling around London. Meanwhile, Efron doesn't even leave his house very often these days. Sadly, he suffers from an extreme anxiety disorder, resulting in a fear of open spaces and crowds of people. "I just don't go out," Efron told Men's Health. "People in large groups.. it triggers my agoraphobia." So what fuels DiCaprio and Efron's strange bromance?