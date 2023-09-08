The Plastic Surgery Procedures Raven-Symoné Admits To Getting
Raven-Symoné's family member once convinced her to go under the knife.
Raven-Symoné's early career was full of professional wins. After famously entering the entertainment business at the age of three, she quickly became the most adorable cast member on "The Cosby Show," where she played the role of Olivia Huxtable. As a teenager, Raven-Symoné dominated The Disney Channel, starring on "That's So Raven" as Raven Baxter — a clever, fashion-forward, psychically-gifted teen. When she wasn't spending her days doing physical comedy, she was serenading her fans on "The Cheetah Girls" or through her personal, solo music. To millennial Disney watchers, Raven-Symoné really was "the Beyonce" of the network, as this viral tweet suggested.
Fortunately, Raven-Symoné never spiraled out of control like many of her Disney Channel peers. Although Raven-Symoné rose to fame during the era of Lindsay Lohan, who struggled during her pursuit to gracefully transition away from children's roles, she never endured the same Disney star hardships. During a 2012 interview with Self, Raven explained how she managed to stay grounded. "I don't try to be someone I'm not," said Raven-Symoné. "I really try to keep my personal life personal and just promote my work. I want my family to be proud of me." Unfortunately, the "Raven's Home" star still faced her fair share of personal challenges, including self-image issues, which pushed her to plastic surgery before she was 18 years old.
Raven had a breast reduction and liposuction
In August, Raven-Symoné admitted that she underwent two super dangerous surgeries early on in her career. According to the actor, who shared the info on "The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda," she "had two breast reductions and lipo" (via Entertainment Weekly). Ultimately, it was Raven's father who encouraged her to undergo the body modifications — before she was legal. "My dad suggested strongly that I should get my breasts reduced," said Raven-Symone. "He was like, 'So you don't feel bad, is there anything you want?' I was like, 'What? Yeah, if I get lipo, will people stop calling me fat?' So, I got a twofer." Raven-Symoné also suffered from a seizure, post-op. "I remember waking up and seeing everything," added the "Some Call It Magic" singer. " I was like, nah. I started to have this dry mouth and couldn't breathe, and then [I woke up] they were like they were like, 'You had a seizure.'"
Unfortunately, this wasn't the only misguided advice that her father gave her. Later in the podcast, Raven revealed that her father also set his sights on her eyebrows, "There was a point in my career where my father was like, 'Time to get your eyebrows taken off, they look too weird.'" (via Pajiba). "And so I got them shaved off and then I started drawing them in." Despite the invasive procedures, Raven "still got reamed through social media because I wasn't as skinny as everybody else."
Raven-Symoné has struggled with her weight for years
Raven-Symoné's body image issues didn't start when she landed on The Disney Channel. Unfortunately, she dealt with rude comments about her weight when she was still going through adolescence. "At a younger age, when the conversation of weight started to come into my head, I heard it, didn't understand it, did what I was told, but then behind the scenes ate," revealed Raven-Symoné during "Uncensored" (via Vibe). According to Raven-Symoné, her diet was one aspect of her life she controlled. "It just happened, but I look back and I'm like, I wasn't even fat," she added.
Fortunately, Raven-Symoné has made some great lifestyle changes, but she doesn't define her success by her weight anymore. "Every time I lost weight in the past, it was about size," she revealed on "Good Morning America" in 2021. Now, however, Raven simply wants to ensure that she'll have some longevity in this life. "I want to make sure that my body is prepared to deal with old age," added the Disney star. "I believe that anyone can do it and I believe when you understand why, you have great willpower" (via Good Morning America). Ultimately, Raven-Symoné believes that her current lifestyle will help keep her healthy "and will sustain my life for a lot longer."