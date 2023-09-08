The Plastic Surgery Procedures Raven-Symoné Admits To Getting

Raven-Symoné's family member once convinced her to go under the knife.

Raven-Symoné's early career was full of professional wins. After famously entering the entertainment business at the age of three, she quickly became the most adorable cast member on "The Cosby Show," where she played the role of Olivia Huxtable. As a teenager, Raven-Symoné dominated The Disney Channel, starring on "That's So Raven" as Raven Baxter — a clever, fashion-forward, psychically-gifted teen. When she wasn't spending her days doing physical comedy, she was serenading her fans on "The Cheetah Girls" or through her personal, solo music. To millennial Disney watchers, Raven-Symoné really was "the Beyonce" of the network, as this viral tweet suggested.

Fortunately, Raven-Symoné never spiraled out of control like many of her Disney Channel peers. Although Raven-Symoné rose to fame during the era of Lindsay Lohan, who struggled during her pursuit to gracefully transition away from children's roles, she never endured the same Disney star hardships. During a 2012 interview with Self, Raven explained how she managed to stay grounded. "I don't try to be someone I'm not," said Raven-Symoné. "I really try to keep my personal life personal and just promote my work. I want my family to be proud of me." Unfortunately, the "Raven's Home" star still faced her fair share of personal challenges, including self-image issues, which pushed her to plastic surgery before she was 18 years old.