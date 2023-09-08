Are Summer House Stars Carl Radke And Lindsay Hubbard Still Engaged?

It's not easy being a "Summer House" couple. Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's romance started out shaky when they tried to go from friends to BF/GF in 2019. "We have gotten closer throughout the years and especially after a couple of summers ago and then fall, winter, spring, we just kept getting closer and closer and then we both wound up single at the same time, which I don't think has ever really happened," Hubbard told People ahead of Season 4. Their relationship was short-lived, however, when a romantic rooftop dinner turned into a screaming match and their first date turned into their last — until two years later.

Radke and Hubbard attempted another shot at romance with each other after "Summer House" Season 6. They sparked rumors that they were together when the Hub House founder shared a pic of the two dressed up as Baby and Johnny from "Dirty Dancing" for Halloween. Sure enough, Hubbard confirmed to Page Six, "We're definitely dating!" During Season 7, Radke surprised Hubbard with a romantic proposal on the beach. Things looked promising for the couple as they set a date for their wedding in Mexico and the public relations specialist celebrated with a bridal shower. However, news broke that Radke and Hubbard broke up months before they were set to marry and although they haven't officially confirmed it, all signs point to another "Summer House" breakup.