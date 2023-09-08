Are Summer House Stars Carl Radke And Lindsay Hubbard Still Engaged?
It's not easy being a "Summer House" couple. Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's romance started out shaky when they tried to go from friends to BF/GF in 2019. "We have gotten closer throughout the years and especially after a couple of summers ago and then fall, winter, spring, we just kept getting closer and closer and then we both wound up single at the same time, which I don't think has ever really happened," Hubbard told People ahead of Season 4. Their relationship was short-lived, however, when a romantic rooftop dinner turned into a screaming match and their first date turned into their last — until two years later.
Radke and Hubbard attempted another shot at romance with each other after "Summer House" Season 6. They sparked rumors that they were together when the Hub House founder shared a pic of the two dressed up as Baby and Johnny from "Dirty Dancing" for Halloween. Sure enough, Hubbard confirmed to Page Six, "We're definitely dating!" During Season 7, Radke surprised Hubbard with a romantic proposal on the beach. Things looked promising for the couple as they set a date for their wedding in Mexico and the public relations specialist celebrated with a bridal shower. However, news broke that Radke and Hubbard broke up months before they were set to marry and although they haven't officially confirmed it, all signs point to another "Summer House" breakup.
Carl Radke reportedly broke off the engagement with Lindsay Hubbard
Lindsay Hubbard is probably very activated right now. According to Entertainment Tonight, sources shared, "Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard have called off their engagement. The two were set to get married in November, but Carl told Lindsay he couldn't move forward with the wedding. The breakup was filmed and will most likely play out on the next season of 'Summer House.'" Another source confirmed the split and stated, "It's all so raw. The dust hasn't settled with it yet," per Us Weekly. The insider added that Hubbard was "blindsided" and added, "He did call off the wedding on camera."
Following the news, Page Six reported that Radke was seen with bags on his way to a flight out of New York City. An Instagram fan page shared a pic of the former salesperson at a bar in Minnesota talking to a friend. He and Hubbard have kept mum on the matter as of yet and still have pictures of each other on their respective Instagram pages. While the couple have yet to break their silence on the supposed split, their "Summer House" cast members threw hints that the engagement is indeed off.
Many of the Summer House cast are supporting Lindsay Hubbard
It's no secret that Paige DeSorbo is not a fan of Lindsay Hubbard. The two often butted heads in "Summer House" and during the Season 7 reunion, DeSorbo called out Hubbard and Radke for being "pretty fake," per Page Six. "Everything they do is premeditated and like, planned. I think they just lie and they spin everything," she stated at the time. After news broke that the "Summer House" couple broke up, an Instagram fan page shared a meme that read, "Paige was right at the reunion," to which the influencer responded, "Thanks." Hubbard's BFF, Danielle Olivera, is more supportive. Instagram page Queens of Bravo posted a video of Carrie Bradshaw getting dumped by Big in "Sex and the City" and wrote, "This scene is now so Lindsay/Carl/Danielle coded." The caption read, "We'll let you spot who we think Danielle is..." Olivera responded, "Just call me Charlotte from now on," seemingly confirming that Radke had blindsided Hubbard.
As reported by Entertainment Tonight, "Summer House" cast members are standing behind Hubbard. "Many of the women have reached out to Lindsay to send their condolences and some have spent time with her. Some of the girls are set to film a scene with Lindsay soon. Lindsay didn't see the breakup coming and is completely devastated," a source revealed. "Summer House" is never without its drama, but this one is sure to take the cake.