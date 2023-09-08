Here's What Sarah Jessica Parker Looks Like Without Makeup

Sarah Jessica Parker is one of the '90s' most stylish beauty inspirations, but what does the A-lister look like without makeup?

Parker easily evokes memories of the glamorous, high-end fashion that ruled the '90s. Her role as Carrie Bradshaw on "Sex and the City" and its spin-off, "And Just Like That," landed her among the best-dressed celebs in history. Between Carrie's "SATC" ensembles — like that chic Dior newspaper dress — and Parker's real-life wardrobe, she's a fashionista to her core. Of course, there are some differences between Bradshaw and Parker. "Carrie was a much more courageous dresser than I am," Parker shared with Vogue in 2022. "She has a much more fevered relationship with fashion, and much more indulgent. I'm much more of an observer."

Of course, Parker has also been known to accent her glamorous looks with just the right dash of makeup. One of Parker's best looks — as Carrie — occurred during Season 1 of "SATC” when her natural beauty was allowed to peek through the shimmering looks. "I used a lot of pearly highlights around the eyes and along the cheekbones, and would often smudge glittery black pencil around her eyes," revealed makeup artist Kabuki (via Today). From that point on, Parker's on-screen looks became more dramatic — and iconic — as the creative team worked hard to reflect her increasingly complicated life in her makeup choices. With that said, Parker has also proven that she can turn heads without any makeup at all.