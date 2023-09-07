Weird Things Celebs Were Caught Doing On Camera

Celebrities have long despised the long lenses of the paparazzi, sometimes even donning disguises to fool paparazzi or at least ruin their pictures, thus costing them a big payday. But with the advent of camera phones, it's become far more difficult for celebrities to avoid their every move being chronicled when they leave the confines of their gated communities. Stars have had some of their most regrettable moments captured on camera, from full-fledged meltdowns to fights with their romantic partners. And on occasion, they're filmed or photographed acting downright weird.

Social media users were convinced that they witnessed such a moment that defied explanation when a video of Harry Styles taking his seat at the 2022 Venice Film Festival went viral. On Twitter, there was a heated debate over whether Styles spit on his "Don't Worry Darling" co-star Chris Pine before taking his seat. But while many Pine fans may find the idea of drooling in his presence not far-fetched at all, Pine told Esquire that no saliva was shed in the video.

Celebrities have, however, been caught doing other bizarre things with their bodily fluids, a few of which you'll find here.