Here's Who Hallmark Star Brant Daugherty Is Married To In Real Life

Brant Daugherty is married to a fellow creative. Back in 2018, the "Pretty Little Liars" star announced via Instagram that he and his partner, Kim Daugherty, whose maiden name is Hidalgo, had become engaged during a European trip. "A few weeks ago @kimhidalgo and I visited Amsterdam and I asked her to marry me!" Brant wrote. "More importantly, she said yes. Now she's stuck with me forever. Sucker." He additionally posted a photo of himself and Kim, who was sporting her engagement ring in the picture. The following year, the love birds got hitched in a Walnut Creek, California ceremony, as People reported.

Brant sang his wife's praises while he spoke to the news outlet leading up to the big day. "She's organized, she's put together ... she's organized. It's a big thing between us," Brant said of Kim. "She's just on top of her life! She's a person I can depend on and can count on." Their wedding venue, Ruth Bancroft Garden, was the same site where Kim's parents and grandparents had tied the knot. People also noted that the couple first became acquainted on a dating app in 2016. Brant and Kim have pursued similar professional paths.