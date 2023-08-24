Grey's Anatomy's Biggest Behind-The-Scenes Dramas

With 19 seasons under its belt, "Grey's Anatomy" easily takes the honor of being the longest-running medical drama on prime-time American TV. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and her cohort of surgical interns first burst onto screens in 2005, and for nearly two decades, viewers have watched the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital (formerly Seattle Grace and Seattle Grace Mercy West, of course!) as they balance the life or death decisions of the job with the neverending drama of their personal and romantic lives.

The Shonda Rhimes-created series certainly delivered on drama — from abrupt and unexpected cast departures (Katherine Heigl, anyone?) to large-scale disasters that left viewers on the edge of their seats. After all, who could forget the shocking sixth season finale where a grieving husband-turned-shooter terrorized the hospital, or the devastating plane crash of Season 8 that killed off Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh) and (belatedly) Mark "McSteamy" Sloan (Eric Dane) and forced Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) to have her leg amputated?

Perhaps you didn't know that over the years, "Grey's Anatomy" has been just as drama-filled behind the scenes. "We had a real problem at Grey's for a long time," Pompeo admitted to The Hollywood Reporter. "On the outside, we were a massive success, but there was all of this tumult on the inside: It was a lot of rivalry, a lot of competition," she said, later telling Variety that the "Grey's" set was toxic for years. So, keep reading to find out exactly what Pompeo meant by that — these are "Grey's Anatomy"'s biggest behind-the-scenes dramas explained.