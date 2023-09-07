NCIS: What Michael Weatherly's Wife Bojana Jankovic Does For A Living

Michael Weatherly met his wife by pure chance. The "NCIS" alum laid eyes on Bojana Jankovic at a bar in Vancouver in 2007. "I kept looking out of the corner of my eye and seeing this ravishing, gorgeous beauty," he told People in 2010. They didn't need much to realize they had a strong connection. "We made eye contact," Jankovic said. "And that was it." In September 2009, Weatherly tied the knot with Jankovic, becoming a married man for a second time.

While Weatherly's marriage to Amelia Heinle lasted only between 1995 and 1997, his current relationship has proved much more successful. "When I got remarried, I wanted to do my very best to ensure that rupture wouldn't happen again," he said in a 2017 People interview. He showed things were different this time around from the get-go. According to Hello!, Weatherly and Heinle wasted no time starting their family, with the soap opera star giving birth to their son August less than a year after their wedding.

But he and Jankovic showed they were in no rush. They waited a couple of years before expanding their family, welcoming their daughter Olivia in April 2012. The couple didn't wait to expand the brood, though. Their girl was barely a toddler when she became a big sister to Liam the following year. His approach to family isn't all he did differently. This time around, Weatherly also opted to marry outside of the industry, as Jankovic's line of work couldn't differ more from his.