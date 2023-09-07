How Do Susan Boyle And Simon Cowell Really Feel About Each Other?

Susan Boyle shot to instant fame after becoming the 2009 "Britain's Got Talent" runner-up. The 47-year-old Scott didn't look like your typical superstar. Still, the judges were blown away when she started singing "I Dreamed a Dream" from "Les Miserables." Piers Morgan was rendered uncharacteristically speechless, and Simon Cowell went from side-eye to stunned. He wasted no time signing the new talent, and a star was born. However, reports of trouble between the two quickly surfaced. So, what's the truth?

Boyle's "BGT" audition has gone down in history as the show's most memorable. It was made all the more remarkable by the dichotomy of her awkward and dowdy persona and the showstopping power of her voice. "At the moment, I live on my own with my cat called Pebbles," Boyle told hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly before hitting the stage. "But I've never been married, I've never been kissed." The setup was obvious: Boyle would be one of the cringeworthy tryouts.

"I remember thinking, 'I really, really hope she's not going to sing,'" Cowell told "America's Got Talent" host Terry Crews as they rewatched Boyle's now famous audition. "Because there were so many bad singers that day, and I just can't take another one." Boyle admitted she'd like to be the next Elaine Page, prompting sniggers of amusement. Then she started performing. "She is the perfect example of never judge a book by its cover," Cowell admitted.