How Many Grandchildren Does Nicolas Cage Have?

Nicolas Cage is all about helping his family. As reported by The Blast, Weston Coppola was ordered to pay his ex-wife, Danielle, $8,000 a month for "family support." According to the documents, Cage was providing his son with $16,000 a month to help with the monthly payouts. The "Con Air" actor again got involved in Coppola's divorce with Hila Aronian. In a lawsuit to attain more spousal and child support from Coppola, Aronian claimed Cage promised her he would help take care of her twins after they were born, according to Radar. According to her statement, the actor told her, "It's an impossibly strange feeling to know that I failed as a father while welcoming my grandchildren today. I want you to know, circumstances; life gets in the way sometimes — however, what comes next, I hope you know I will protect you and your children — it will be on me." Coppola and Aronian are set to hash it out in court at a later date.

Despite his contentious splits, it seems Coppola tries to see his oldest sons whenever he can. In May, he posed next to the young boys alongside his current beau. "It's been a successful month in many ways. @ermelinda.manos and I had a wonderful trip to the east coast to visit these godly boys. I am so grateful to be able to call them my sons and that they have a third parent now as they adore Ermelinda," he shared.