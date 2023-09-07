Jimmy Fallon's Toxic Workplace Controversy Has Twitter Roasting His Downfall
From Ellen DeGeneres to Dr.Phil, there have been many talk show hosts who have been accused of a toxic workplace environment, and the latest addition to that list is none other than Jimmy Fallon.
Fallon took over hosting duties of "The Tonight Show" in 2014 after Jay Leno made his exit, per The U.S. Sun. For the former "Saturday Night Live" comedian, it was truly a dream come true for him and continues to be. In 2019, he spoke with "Larry King Now" about how much this job meant to him. He shared, "I really do love it, I love pop culture. I'm interested in it, now I get to see all of my favorite pop culture people..." But while it may have been a dream for him, it became a nightmare for several of his employees.
On September 7, Rolling Stone released some shocking new revelations about what it's actually like to work on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." The outlet spoke with 16 employees who claimed Fallon and the show had created a "toxic work environment" with his "erratic behavior." One employee alleged that there were good and bad days with Fallon, and when it was a "bad day," it was rough on the rest of the crew. These new claims about Fallon's behavior have set the internet ablaze, as many have something to say about the host and his show.
Twitter is having a field day with claims made against Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon is in the hot seat after claims he created a toxic workplace environment on the set of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." As one employee told Rolling Stone, "It's a bummer because it was my dream job. Writing for late night is a lot of people's dream jobs, and they're coming into this and it becomes a nightmare very quickly."
And if there's one thing we know about Twitter, it's that its users will share their opinions on everything, especially pop culture. With the latest accusations surrounding Fallon, users quickly grabbed their phones to tweet about the situation. One user wrote, "After reading that Rolling Stone Mag exposé on Jimmy Fallon I can't say I'm surprised. What's with show-hosts with a 'nice-guy' persona being secretly the worst?"
Another Twitter user specifically pulled from the Rolling Stone article, which mentioned the outlet reached out to 30 more employees who "praised" Fallon's talents, but refused to share "positive things" about working at the show. The user roasted the talk show host, saying, "You know how hard it is to get 30 people to all agree on something? Like 30 current & former staffers all agreed Jimmy Fallon is a s**t person. Ain't nobody went to bat for him lol." While the claims made against Fallon are currently only accusations, it seems Twitter has already made its own judgements about the talk show host and his alleged behavior.