Jimmy Fallon's Toxic Workplace Controversy Has Twitter Roasting His Downfall

From Ellen DeGeneres to Dr.Phil, there have been many talk show hosts who have been accused of a toxic workplace environment, and the latest addition to that list is none other than Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon took over hosting duties of "The Tonight Show" in 2014 after Jay Leno made his exit, per The U.S. Sun. For the former "Saturday Night Live" comedian, it was truly a dream come true for him and continues to be. In 2019, he spoke with "Larry King Now" about how much this job meant to him. He shared, "I really do love it, I love pop culture. I'm interested in it, now I get to see all of my favorite pop culture people..." But while it may have been a dream for him, it became a nightmare for several of his employees.

On September 7, Rolling Stone released some shocking new revelations about what it's actually like to work on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." The outlet spoke with 16 employees who claimed Fallon and the show had created a "toxic work environment" with his "erratic behavior." One employee alleged that there were good and bad days with Fallon, and when it was a "bad day," it was rough on the rest of the crew. These new claims about Fallon's behavior have set the internet ablaze, as many have something to say about the host and his show.