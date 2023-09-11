What's The Real Meaning Of Need A Favor By Jelly Roll? Here's What We Think

From being in and out of prison to becoming one of the most talked-about names in country music, Jelly Roll has taken the country world by storm. While it seems like the "Son of a Sinner" singer has come out of nowhere, the musician has been honing in on his craft for years. He began focusing on building a music career after he discovered he was about to be a father while in prison, per the New York Times. The musician wanted a better life for his daughter, who is now 15 years old. For over ten years, Jelly Roll has been putting out albums, mixtapes, EPS, and everything in between

Jelly Roll's vulnerability about sharing his difficult life experiences in the music he writes has gripped listeners. Momentum in his career grew when he released his album, "Whitsitt Chapel." The country singer revealed the inspiration behind "Whitsitt Chapel" with American Songwriter, sharing, "This album is about growth and gratitude happening in my life. I wanted to create a project that felt hopeful. I believe the worst feeling a person can have is feeling hopeless or worthless. Therapeutic music. Real music for real people with real problems."

"Need a Favor" has been one of the many songs off the album that have taken over the charts. The rock n' roll tune is catchy and easy to listen to, but beyond that, there is so much more to the song than fans may think.