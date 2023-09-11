What's The Real Meaning Of Need A Favor By Jelly Roll? Here's What We Think
From being in and out of prison to becoming one of the most talked-about names in country music, Jelly Roll has taken the country world by storm. While it seems like the "Son of a Sinner" singer has come out of nowhere, the musician has been honing in on his craft for years. He began focusing on building a music career after he discovered he was about to be a father while in prison, per the New York Times. The musician wanted a better life for his daughter, who is now 15 years old. For over ten years, Jelly Roll has been putting out albums, mixtapes, EPS, and everything in between
Jelly Roll's vulnerability about sharing his difficult life experiences in the music he writes has gripped listeners. Momentum in his career grew when he released his album, "Whitsitt Chapel." The country singer revealed the inspiration behind "Whitsitt Chapel" with American Songwriter, sharing, "This album is about growth and gratitude happening in my life. I wanted to create a project that felt hopeful. I believe the worst feeling a person can have is feeling hopeless or worthless. Therapeutic music. Real music for real people with real problems."
"Need a Favor" has been one of the many songs off the album that have taken over the charts. The rock n' roll tune is catchy and easy to listen to, but beyond that, there is so much more to the song than fans may think.
Jelly Roll says Need a Favor is confession of a sin
Country music is littered with music about faith and religion, and Jelly Roll's song, "Need a Favor," is no different. However, this Jelly Roll track takes on a different perspective on religion as it focuses on someone who only turns to God when they desperately need it. In the song, the musician sings, "I only talk to God when I need a favor / And I only pray when I ain't got a prayer / So who the hell am I, who the hell am I to expect a savior, oh / If I only talk to God when I need a favor? / But, God, I need a favor."
In the song, Jelly Roll admits that he hasn't been the most innocent person and has lived a troubled life. He sings, "I know amazin' grace, but I ain't been livin' them words / Swear I spend most Sundays / Drunk off my a** than I have at church." The musician gets vulnerable about how he is willing to pay for the sins he has committed, but the one thing he asks God to spare is the woman he loves.
Jelly Roll confirmed on the country radio music show, "Big D & Bubba," that "Need a Favor" is about his relationship with religion. He shared, "...it [Need a Favor] was a complete confession of a sin." The sin in question is that the country musician seeks faith in the most desperate times.
What inspired Jelly Roll to create Need a Favor?
Jelly Roll's relationship with God and religion has never been strong. The country singer admitted to The Recording Academy, "I'm really, really, really kind of against religion. I'm not very religious at all. But I definitely believe in spirituality." Despite his opinion on religion, his album, "Whitsitt Chapel," heavily focuses on the concept of faith. Specifically, "Need a Favor" takes on Jelly Roll's relationship with God.
It's not every day that you see a country singer speak on their difficulty getting behind faith and God, but this is what makes Jelly Roll different; he shares experiences that many people face but aren't as willing to talk about. He shared the inspiration behind the song with The Recording Academy, saying, "Well, it was sitting in the back of a church one day and listening to worship music. And just not being able to relate with it and where I am with my walk and spirituality," he continued, "And you look at it from that perspective, and you're like, 'What is my connection, how would my song to God sound?'"
"Need a Favor" captured what it was like for someone who struggles to connect with God, and it resonated with many. The song marked Jelly Roll's second No. 1 single on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, per Billboard. The country star expressed his gratitude for everyone who has been supporting a "therapeutic" song like "Need a Favor" as it has become a smash hit.