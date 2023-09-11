What's The Real Meaning Of River By Miley Cyrus? Here's What We Think

With Miley Cyrus' music, you get the "Best of Both Worlds." The singer has released some tear-jerking songs and some certified bangers throughout the years. She has come a long way from her Disney Channel days, and it shows as she continues to release new music, especially with her latest album, "Endless Summer Vacation."

In January 2023, "The Last Song" actor announced via social media that her eighth studio album, "Endless Summer Vacation," would be released that March. Fans went crazy as they had been waiting three years for new music from the superstar. During her Disney+ special, "Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)," she spoke about the songwriting process. Cyrus explained, "When I am writing a song, I try to be really descriptive in my lyrics and paint a picture of the moment in time that the song stemmed from, so the visuals are pretty vivid in the words."

When the album officially dropped, it was clear that her songwriting was as descriptive as she had mentioned. Track after track told a new story about Cyrus' life, and one that stood out to many was the song titled, "River." The pop track is bound to get anyone up on their feet dancing, and the groovy tune might be a distraction from the lyrics Cyrus sings. But when we dive deep into the lyrics, what does "River" actually mean?