Who Is Miley Cyrus' Boyfriend, Maxx Morando?
Miley Cyrus' love life has been of interest to the public for many years. After working on the movie "The Last Song" in 2009, the former Disney Channel star met fellow actor Liam Hemsworth on set and formed a relationship with the Australian star shortly after, per Cosmopolitan.
It had been well-documented that Cyrus and Hemsworth had an on-and-off romance throughout the following decade. In 2017, the singer told Billboard that their split in 2013 resulted from big changes in her life. "And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you're like, 'I don't recognize you anymore'," she admitted. After reuniting with one another, Cyrus and Hemsworth got married and tied the knot on December 23, 2018, according to Harper's Bazaar. However, their marriage wasn't to last, as it was announced the following August that they had parted ways. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers," Cyrus' rep told People. "They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."
Since parting ways with Hemsworth, Cyrus has been off the market a number of times and appears to be enjoying a more low-key relationship with a musician named Maxx Morando.
Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando bond over being musicians
Since calling it a day with her Australian ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus has had her fair share of relationships. As noted by ELLE, the "We Can't Stop" chart-topper dated Kailynn Carter and fellow singer Cody Simpson shortly after saying goodbye to her marriage. However, she has now moved on and appears to be enjoying a more low-profile romance.
As reported by the Daily Mail in December 2021, Cyrus was captured getting cozy with Liily drummer Maxx Moranda in Miami ahead of her Miley's New Year's Eve Party gig. The following month, a couple of inside sources had told E! Online they were official. "They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians," they said. As seen in the snapshot above, the pair had already made their red carpet debut at the Gucci Love Parade in Los Angeles in November 2021.
Even though Cyrus hasn't said too much about her current relationship, more inside sources claim they've been together longer than we think. "They've been together for a little while and are just enjoying their relationship," an insider told ET. "Miley likes the fact that they are low-key as a couple and is just focused on doing her thing and being around people that make her happy, and Maxx does that."
Maxx Morando is one of Miley Cyrus' 'favorite emerging artists'
Maxx Morando is currently the drummer of the alternative/indie band Liily (pictured above). According to their Instagram, they will embark on a nationwide North American tour in June. Outside of music, Morando is also a cartoonist and shares his work on his personal Instagram account.
In September 2021, Miley Cyrus collaborated with her boyfriend and designer Shane Kastl to create a "Custom Cartoon Collaboration" with fashion. "This look is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between two of my favorite emerging artists, Maxx Morando and Shane Kastl," she told Vogue after posing in a professional shoot wearing their designs. "Their collaboration is the perfect example of sustainability becoming the next fashion phase, and it proves that anything can be reinvented, which resonates with me deeply."
In April, Cyrus released a live album, "ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE," which included a performance of a new song titled "YOU," per Rolling Stone. As noted by Elle, people have speculated that the lyrics are about Moranda. Cyrus sings: "I got some baggage / Let's do some damage / I am not made for no horsey and carriage / You know I'm savage / You're looking past it / I want that late night sweet magic / That forever lasting love / But only if it's with you."