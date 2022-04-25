Who Is Miley Cyrus' Boyfriend, Maxx Morando?

Miley Cyrus' love life has been of interest to the public for many years. After working on the movie "The Last Song" in 2009, the former Disney Channel star met fellow actor Liam Hemsworth on set and formed a relationship with the Australian star shortly after, per Cosmopolitan.

It had been well-documented that Cyrus and Hemsworth had an on-and-off romance throughout the following decade. In 2017, the singer told Billboard that their split in 2013 resulted from big changes in her life. "And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you're like, 'I don't recognize you anymore'," she admitted. After reuniting with one another, Cyrus and Hemsworth got married and tied the knot on December 23, 2018, according to Harper's Bazaar. However, their marriage wasn't to last, as it was announced the following August that they had parted ways. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers," Cyrus' rep told People. "They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Since parting ways with Hemsworth, Cyrus has been off the market a number of times and appears to be enjoying a more low-key relationship with a musician named Maxx Morando.