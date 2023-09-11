People Who Fainted On Live TV

Wendy Williams not only had to deal with passing out live on air while filming an episode of her eponymous talk show, but she also had to deal with the skeptics who believed that the whole thing had been a stunt!

While filming a Halloween episode of "The Wendy Williams Show" in 2017, the star suddenly began to feel dizzy — understandably so, considering she was sporting a weighty Statue of Liberty costume under the studio's bright lights. And although she tried to power through, the heat eventually got the better of her. Remarkably, Williams managed to recuperate in time to finish the rest of the show. But in a subsequent episode, she was keen to dispel rumors that she'd been play acting.

"A lot of people thought that was a joke, me fainting on my set. No, that was not a joke," Williams, who would later open up about her health struggles with Graves' disease, said (via People). "I'm a tall woman, and it's a long way down. ... I'm a 53-year-old, middle-aged woman going through what middle-aged women go through if you know what I mean. The costume got hot. All the sudden right before passing out, I felt like I was in the middle of a campfire." The former shock jock, who was discovered to be low on electrolytes by paramedics, thanked everyone who'd expressed concern and also denied that she'd suffered a stroke.