A Look Back At Danny Masterson's Dating History Before Bijou Phillips

The following article includes allegations of rape and sexual assault.

Danny Masterson's relationship history before he married fellow actor Bijou Phillips includes some of the women who have accused him of rape. Bijou was in the Los Angeles courtroom when her husband received a 30-year prison sentence for two sexual assaults that occurred in the 2000s, and a courtroom sketch depicts the moment Masterson blew her a kiss after learning his fate.

Bijou and Masterson wed in 2011 after seven years of dating. Bijou's relationship prior to her long-term romance with the "That '70s Show" star had been with a nepo baby like herself: John Lennon's son, Sean Lennon. In a 2009 interview with Paper magazine, Phillips, whose father is the late Mamas & the Papas singer John Phillips, recalled how Masterson first attracted her attention while they were competing against each other in a celebrity poker tournament. "Every guy at the table was flirting with me but Danny. He wasn't laughing at my jokes," she said. Masterson confessed to Paper that he also wasn't exactly Mr. Wonderful when he and Phillips filmed the 2009 movie "The Bridge to Nowhere" together. "I found myself being a bit rude to her. I felt like an a**hole," he shared.

Almost a decade before he and Phillips became a couple, Masterson dated another actor who worked with him. She'd later take him to court after years of remaining silent about the abuse she allegedly suffered during their relationship.