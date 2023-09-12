The Sad Truth About Bijou Phillips' Childhood

The following article includes mentions of sexual assault and drug use

It's been an annus horibles for Bijou Phillips. But she's used to adversity because the sad truth is that, despite her father being The Mamas & the Papas' singer John Phillips, Bijou's childhood was far from California dreamin'.

Hailing from music royalty, you'd think that Bijou would have enjoyed a privileged upbringing, growing up as a regular run-of-the-mill Hollywood terror teen. Still, per All Music, although she followed in Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's footsteps, racking up salacious scandals and a stint in rehab, unlike the "Simple Life" stars, Bijou had no solid family to fall back on. Her childhood was neglectful and turbulent, resulting in her being tossed from pillar to post with no anchor to help reign in her.

However, as the Daily Mail reports, Bijou managed to roll with the punches and carve out a career as a model and actor. She married Danny Masterson in 2011, and they welcomed their daughter, Fianna, in 2014. Bijou appeared to have finally found her happy family. But in 2017, People reported that numerous women accused Masterson of sexually assaulting them in the early aughts. Bijou stood by her man and was in the courtroom on September 7 when an LA judge slapped Masterson with the maximum prison sentence of 30 years for raping two women. "When you raped me, you stole from me. ... You are pathetic, disturbed, and completely violent. The world is better off with you in prison," one victim told the court (via AP). Bijou's happy ever after had ended.