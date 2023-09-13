What We Know About Eddie Murphy & Will Smith's Communication Post-Golden Globes Joke

Will Smith's infamous slap targeting Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars was controversial and polarizing in more ways than one. Also commonly dubbed as the "slap heard across the world," it spawned debates and think pieces from fans and media and resulted in jokes from various comedians, including Jimmy Kimmel (at the 2023 Oscars, no less) and Eddie Murphy.

At the 2023 Golden Globes, Murphy went up on stage to accept the Cecil B. DeMille Award, a lifetime achievement trophy given to veterans who have made strides in the entertainment industry, and to roast Smith, much to the surprise of fans. The "Norbit" star was happy to accept the recognition, of course, but not without cracking a few jokes on stage. After his list of thank you's, he offered wise words and pointers to fledgling comedians wanting to make it in the business as he did. "There is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve prosperity and peace of mind," Murphy declared. "Pay your taxes, mind your business, and keep Will Smith's wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."

It was a perfectly delivered joke that drew laughs and cheers from the crowd, but did it elicit any reaction from Smith himself? Eh, not so much.