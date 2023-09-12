The Two Blistering Words Grimes Has For Amber Heard

Is Grimes making a habit of vilifying Elon Musk's partners? As of September, the Canadian singer put her ex on blast for seemingly preventing her from seeing her son, and accused Musk's current girlfriend, Shivon Zilis, of blocking her on social media. Now, Grimes — who has a complicated relationship with the SpaceX billionaire — is turning her attention to another one of Musk's exes, Amber Heard.

ICYMI, Heard and Musk were linked in 2016, although Musk was interested in her as far back as 2012 after they met on the set of Robert Rodriguez's "Machete Kills," per People. The timeline does differ from person to person, as Heard's ex-husband Johnny Depp claimed she was secretly dating Musk in 2015. Regardless, we know that Musk and Heard were a couple by 2017, with Heard having met the Tesla CEO's brood of children. It didn't last, though, and the pair called it quits that same year.

After Heard, Musk struck up a romance with Grimes, so it's possible Grimes could have been jealous or insecure about her then-boyfriend's ex. After all, Grimes and Musk shared a "fluid" relationship, and Heard is a world-famous actor. Heard and Musk also seemed to have no hard feelings about the breakup, with Musk clarifying that it was an amicable situation. "We are still friends, remain close, and love one another," he commented on his ex's Instagram after the split. So, if everything was good between them, what does Grimes now have to say about Heard?