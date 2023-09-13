What Julianne Hough's Exes Have Said About Her

Julianne Hough first burst onto the Hollywood scene in 2006 at the age of 17, dancing her way to success on "Show Me the Money," before stealing fans' hearts as a professional dancer (and later, a judge) on "Dancing With the Stars" and as Sandy in 2016's "Grease Live!" When she first arrived in Los Angeles in 2007, Hough was engaged to her childhood beau, Zack Wilson, with whom she'd grown up in Utah. The pair made their long-distance relationship work for a while but called it quits the following year.

Since then, Hough has had a few high-profile relationships with celebs like Chuck Wicks and Ryan Seacrest (as well as rumored romances with comedian Dane Cook and director Ari Sandel) before getting together with hockey player Brooks Laich in 2013. Not long after they married in 2017, Hough opened up about her sexuality, telling Women's Health in 2019 that she came out to Laich. "I [told him], 'You know I'm not straight, right?' And he was like, 'I'm sorry, what?' I was like, 'I'm not. But I choose to be with you,'" she said.

While this openness did strengthen their relationship, the duo eventually called it quits in 2020. Two years later, the Broadway star told The Blast that she was open to love again and has since sparked dating rumors with several celebs, including model Charlie Wilson. But while she's moving forward, let's take a look back, as the blonde beauty has obviously left quite an impression on her former romantic partners. Here's what Julianne Hough's exes have said about her.