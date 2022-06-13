Julianne Hough Opens Up About Her Life After Brooks Laich Divorce

Julianne Hough has been through a lot in the past few years. On May 29, 2020, Hough and her then-husband, Brooks Laich, issued a statement to People, informing fans of their separation after just three years of marriage. "We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," the couple revealed. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward." The split came amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and according to the outlet, Laich had been living in Idaho and Hough in California.

The two officially called it quits in November of 2020. According to The Blast's report, Hough ultimately pulled the plug on the relationship. At the time, a source revealed to People that the pair was simply at a crossroads. "They were trying to get their marriage to work for a long time," the insider dished. "They both made many changes and compromised, but it just wasn't enough. They don't have the same vision for the future."

It took a little bit of time to sort things out, but in February, People reported that the former flames came to an agreement. "Their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court," according to court documents. Now, Hough feels good about where she's at in her life.