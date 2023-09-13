The Worst Dressed Celebs At The 2023 VMAs

Dust off your very best Gucci, put the Hennessy on ice, and grab the popcorn because it's time to take a look at the 2023 MTV VMAs fashion. With star-studded appearances, you know there were some interesting looks.

The night started with the ever-fabulous Nicki Minaj back in the emcee saddle. Meanwhile, Minaj's longtime frenemy, Cardi B, hit the stage with Megan Thee Stallion to perform their new track, "Bongos." And rounding out the rap crew, Lil Wayne, Metro Boomin, Future, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Swae Lee, and NAV also appeared. Offering a hiatus from all the beats, Demi Lovato and Karol G were on the talent roster.

Taylor Swift appeared on stage — minus Kanye West, as she was up for an astounding 11 nominations, per Vulture. This year was a good one. And as usual, the fun started on the red carpet. But, instead of covering the regular old best and worst dressed on the MTV VMA red carpet, we're skipping right to the chase and going straight for the jugular with the couture calamities.