Lance Bass' Cheesy Gesture For Taylor Swift Confirms 2023 VMAs Is Completely Rigged

Back when MTV debuted in August 1981, the concept of a cable channel devoted to video music performances was unheard of. But the groundbreaking channel helped launch and boost many a music career and created a short-form video genre that is still revered today. This year's 2023 MTV Video Music Awards were a fan-fave mix of today's hottest artists and the swooners of yesteryear, and those two worlds collided in a big way within minutes of the show opener.

Among the first big winners of the night — to no one's surprise — was Taylor Swift, who took home the coveted Moon Man statue for Best Pop Video for "Anti-Hero." But the award seemed to have meant less to her than the people who presented it to her: namely, the members of *NSYNC, appearing together for the first time in years.

Swift may have her shady side when it comes to guys, but when she came face to face with the legendary boy band, she totally and unabashedly went into fangirl mode. Even before the winner was announced, Swift was on her feet and covering her face in delighted shock. Per People, she admitted she was "not doing well pivoting from this to this" — as in seeing the guys together and then being honored for her own work. Swift continued, "You're pop personified, so to receive this from your golden pop hands is really ... it's too much."

But it was something else she received from their golden pop hands that sent her and her fans over the edge.