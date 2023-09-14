How Many Times Has Nicolas Cage's Son Weston Been Married?

Weston Cage is set to walk down the aisle in the near future. Weston, whom Nicolas Cage welcomed with then-girlfriend Christina Fulton in 1990, proposed to his girlfriend Ermelinda Manos in December 2022. "You are my destination and like nothing I have ever known before. My quest is over," Weston captioned his Instagram announcement. The post marked the first time Weston featured the fashion designer on his feed, suggesting their relationship moved pretty fast.

But she has seemingly been welcomed by her future in-laws with open arms. "You are the greatest addition to my family and the greatest miracle of my life," Weston captioned a January 1, 2023, Instagram post that shows the couple enjoying drinks with Nicolas and his wife, Riko Shibata. Weston went on to give insight into his family's relationship with his fiancée. "I have never seen my parents adore someone more," he wrote. "I will thank god for creating our sacred union always."

Weston is visibly excited to marry Manos — and she feels the same way. She is looking forward to what she and Weston have planned, both personally and professionally. "I have found a person that has the same soul as me and together we are passionate about history and justice that we want to explore more in some of our upcoming projects," she told Digital Journal in April 2023. But before Weston can implement his plans with Manos, he has to take care of some business, as this isn't his first — or second — rodeo.