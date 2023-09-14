Sarah Jessica Parker's Son James Is All Grown Up And Looks Like His Famous Mom
Sarah Jessica Parker may be the mother of twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, but it's her son James Wilkie Broderick who looks like her literal twin. The "Sex and the City" star and her husband Matthew Broderick welcomed their only son on October 28, 2002 — and just like that, he's all grown up.
In a 2008 interview with Parade (via People), Parker teased that her son was a mama's boy. "I'm his primary caregiver," she said. "I put him to bed every night. I get him dressed. I'm the one who gives him his toothbrush. I take him to school every morning. He's very small, but his personality is 6 feet 4."
When James was young, Parker and Broderick kept him out of the spotlight, but he slowly began to make public appearances with his famous parents over the years. The first was in 2010 when People shared a photo of James posing with his parents and actor Daniel Radcliffe at the red carpet premiere of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1." At the time, the then-eight-year-old still had a baby face, but his resemblance to his famous mama was beginning to show.
Fast forward a decade or so, and James' grown-up features show that the Parker family genes are strong.
Sarah Jessica Parker said her son is the most like her out of her three kids
While she has shared some of her son's childhood photos over the years, in 2021, Sarah Jessica Parker posted a rare grown-up photo of her son, James Wilkie, to Instagram as he turned 19. At the time, he was a freshman at Brown University. The shot showed James from the side, with a nose and face shape that favored his mother's side of the family. Other photos showed that he also has his mom's ice-blue eyes. In 2023, James shared an Instagram photo that gave a front view of his sharp features as he read a book. Talk about an SJP pose!
Parker only gave birth to her son, as her twin daughters were born via surrogate in May 2009, and the experience had a major impact on her. "If I could revisit one moment in my life, it would be the birth of my children, definitely," she once told The Edit (via Today). "I only got to give birth once. James is like, why do you always want to talk about that?!"
Parker has also said that her son is "the most" like of her three children. "He has neuroses that I can see are mine," she told Parade in an interview. "This need to strive for perfection — I have some control over that because I'm a grown-up and have perspective, but he's still really frustrated when he can't do something spot-on."
James Wilkie wants to follow in his famous parents' footsteps
Early on, Sarah Jessica Parker's son, James Wilkie, expressed an interest in acting. It's no surprise, considering both his parents were child stars who went on to successful careers as adult actors. He has also grown up around the entertainment business since day one.
"I don't want him to do it until after he goes to college," Parker told Parade of her son's acting aspirations in 2011. The "And Just Like That" star admitted there was a side of her that considered it may be better if her son learns the hard truth of what it's like working as an actor. "I don't know that he grasps what it took to get us here," she explained.
In June 2023, James told ET that he has done "a little bit" of acting in recent years. "I tried it out and really liked it, so that'll be great," he said. "But I have a lot of things that could work out, so I'm not, like, super worried about it. ... I'm still in college... right now I have time to try things out."