Sarah Jessica Parker's Son James Is All Grown Up And Looks Like His Famous Mom

Sarah Jessica Parker may be the mother of twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, but it's her son James Wilkie Broderick who looks like her literal twin. The "Sex and the City" star and her husband Matthew Broderick welcomed their only son on October 28, 2002 — and just like that, he's all grown up.

In a 2008 interview with Parade (via People), Parker teased that her son was a mama's boy. "I'm his primary caregiver," she said. "I put him to bed every night. I get him dressed. I'm the one who gives him his toothbrush. I take him to school every morning. He's very small, but his personality is 6 feet 4."

When James was young, Parker and Broderick kept him out of the spotlight, but he slowly began to make public appearances with his famous parents over the years. The first was in 2010 when People shared a photo of James posing with his parents and actor Daniel Radcliffe at the red carpet premiere of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1." At the time, the then-eight-year-old still had a baby face, but his resemblance to his famous mama was beginning to show.

Fast forward a decade or so, and James' grown-up features show that the Parker family genes are strong.