Meet Sarah Jessica Parker's Twin Daughters, Marion & Tabitha

Some "Sex and the City" fans might have a hard time separating Sarah Jessica Parker from her beloved character. After all, she and Carrie Bradshaw are both chic New Yorkers who love a good high heel (SJP even has her own shoe brand). Before she became a mom, Parker actually lived a bit like the footloose and fancy-free columnist. "Without children, I feel like I was wonderfully reckless about decision-making. It didn't really affect anyone else," she told AARP. But unlike Bradshaw, Parker decided that motherhood was something she deeply desired and was willing to sacrifice some of that freedom for.

In 1997, she married an actor also known for playing a carefree character, "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" star Matthew Broderick, and the couple welcomed their son, James Wilkie Broderick, in 2002. When they decided to expand their family, they turned to surrogacy after struggling to conceive. In an interview with Vogue, Parker described how her twins' 2009 arrival differed from her prior birth experience. "It's ... suspended animation," she said. "... It's as if everything else disappears for a moment, and the world goes silent and — I can't explain it except to say that nothing else existed. ... It's so different and equally extraordinary."

Her daughters, Tabitha Hodge Broderick and Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, clearly have loving parents and access to one of the most coveted closets in existence, but we can't help but wonder: Have they seen the HBO series that's partly responsible for their privileged life?