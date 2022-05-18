Sarah Jessica Parker And Matthew Broderick Open Up About The Challenges Of Working Together

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick may be an A-list couple, but that doesn't mean that the duo talks about their relationship much in the press. Broderick is perhaps most well-known for his role in the 1986 film "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," while there's no doubt that fans know Parker for playing Carrie Bradshaw in "Sex and the City." Together, they make up one powerhouse Hollywood couple.

According to Us Weekly, the pair met through Parker's brothers in 1991. They went on to star in the Broadway show "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying" in 1996 and from there, they hit it off. The pair tied the knot in 1997 and they share three children together. Because Parker and Broderick are one of the few love stories in Hollywood that has lasted, they're often asked how they make their marriage work. In 2020, Broderick told CNN that he wasn't so sure. "I don't know the secret at all, but I, you know, but I'm very grateful and I love her and, it's amazing," he told the outlet. "I mean, I can't believe that it's been that long. It doesn't feel like it."

In turn, Parker spoke with Sophia Amoruso on her "Girlboss" podcast (via Fox News), and credited their busy schedules for helping their relationship. "I know this sounds nuts, but we have lives that allow us to be away and come back together," she shared. So how are they faring working together?