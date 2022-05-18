Sarah Jessica Parker And Matthew Broderick Open Up About The Challenges Of Working Together
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick may be an A-list couple, but that doesn't mean that the duo talks about their relationship much in the press. Broderick is perhaps most well-known for his role in the 1986 film "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," while there's no doubt that fans know Parker for playing Carrie Bradshaw in "Sex and the City." Together, they make up one powerhouse Hollywood couple.
According to Us Weekly, the pair met through Parker's brothers in 1991. They went on to star in the Broadway show "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying" in 1996 and from there, they hit it off. The pair tied the knot in 1997 and they share three children together. Because Parker and Broderick are one of the few love stories in Hollywood that has lasted, they're often asked how they make their marriage work. In 2020, Broderick told CNN that he wasn't so sure. "I don't know the secret at all, but I, you know, but I'm very grateful and I love her and, it's amazing," he told the outlet. "I mean, I can't believe that it's been that long. It doesn't feel like it."
In turn, Parker spoke with Sophia Amoruso on her "Girlboss" podcast (via Fox News), and credited their busy schedules for helping their relationship. "I know this sounds nuts, but we have lives that allow us to be away and come back together," she shared. So how are they faring working together?
SJP and Matthew Broderick make it work
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are the latest real-life couple to team up for a project. The spouses sat down for an interview with The Hollywood Reporter to chat about starring opposite one another on the Broadway smash, "Plaza Suite." When asked whether or not they were concerned about working so closely together, Parker admitted that they didn't really think about it that way at first. "I only thought about being concerned when people ask us, 'Are you concerned that this is going to be harmful to your marriage?' And then I was worried. 'Well, should we be?'" she asked. "We've never spent this much time together ever, even before we had kids."
Parker added that starring together on the Broadway show is more like being in an "alternate universe," as opposed to their real lives and she had a revelation about how they can work together. The actor also revealed that even though they work together on "Plaza Suite," they still like to keep their relationship under wraps. "I've always said one of the reasons we've had success is because we don't talk about our marriage," she told the outlet.
On May 16, Parker shared some more good news with fans when the actor posted an Instagram photo, revealing that she and Broderick would be working together for a little while longer. "We are thrilled to announce we are extending @plazasuitebway til July 10th!" she wrote.