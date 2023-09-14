Why Rita Ora Left America's Next Top Model

Rita Ora unexpectedly left her "America's Next Top Model" hosting gig after only one season — and we've got the answer to why. "ANTM" fans fondly remember the early '00s modeling competition for its spitfire contestants — looking at you "RHOA" star Eva Marcille and Jade Cole – unique photoshoot challenges, and its host and lead judge, former model Tyra Banks. For years, Banks was seen as the perfect person to lead the runway hopefuls toward life-changing modeling opportunities. Her over-the-top demeanor also helped fortify the show as a ratings magnet. However, that was threatened when Banks announced that she would depart her judging position in 2016 amid the show's expired contract with The CW.

"I will continue as executive producer but must turn my attention to new business endeavors, so I want to find a new host," Banks said in a statement, per the Daily Mail. Singer Rita Ora was selected to take the reins of the long-running series. Ahead of her first cycle — which premiered in December 2016 — Ora sat down with Billboard and shared her plan to hold viewers' interest. "This show's been going on for 23 seasons now: I thought, 'Let's make it current.'" The "Anywhere" singer had a clear goal in mind, telling the outlet, "Everyone that our generation looks at is successful [through] social media ... I wanted these girls to be a threat to the Gigis, the Bellas, the Kylies. And so the winner of ANTM has to be a brand, a business, and a boss."

Unfortunately, Ora only got one year to help mold the modeling hopefuls, as her predecessor had a change of heart.