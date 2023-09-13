Why Elon Musk's Inner Circle Couldn't Stand His Ex Amber Heard
Amber Heard has been famously linked to her ex-husband Johnny Depp, but many may have forgotten she was also involved in another high-profile relationship with Elon Musk. According to Heard, she and Musk first started talking at the 2016 Met Gala while she was still married to Depp, but he had stood her up at the event. "He seemed like a real gentleman. He was really nice. He sat at a nearby table and we got to speaking that night and eventually became friends," the "Aquaman" star said of Musk, per People.
Heard and the Tesla founder eventually started dating before breaking up for the first time in 2017. Musk was clearly heartbroken at the time and stated in a Rolling Stone interview, "I just broke up with my girlfriend. I was really in love, and it hurt bad." After a pause, he revealed, "Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think. I've been in severe emotional pain for the last few weeks." Musk and Heard attempted to rekindle their romance before finally breaking up for good in 2018. "Elon and I had a beautiful relationship, and we have a beautiful friendship now, one that was based on our core values," Heard stated to The Hollywood Reporter. While the two former flames had nothing negative to say about each other, according to Musk's friends and family, the "Rum Diary" actor was a nightmare girlfriend.
Elon Musk's relationship with Amber Heard was reportedly toxic
While Elon Musk remains cordial when speaking about his ex-girlfriend Amber Heard, his close ones are not afraid of holding back. As reported by the Daily Mail, in the biography titled "Elon Musk" written by Walter Isaacson, Elon's brother Kimbal Musk stated, "She was just so toxic. A nightmare." Elon's chief of staff declared, "She was like the Joker in Batman. She didn't have a goal or aim other than chaos. She thrives on destabilizing everything." The author detailed Elon and Heard's tumultuous fights, which included the actor locking herself in a room and claiming she was afraid of being attacked. "She really is a very good actress so she will say things that you're like: 'Wow, maybe she's telling you the truth,' but she isn't," Kimbal shared, adding that Heard reminded him of his father. Elon's ex-girlfriend Grimes compared Heard to a Dungeons & Dragons character, calling her "chaotic evil." As for Heard, she revealed, "I love him very much. Elon loves fire, and sometimes it burns him."
Musk was expected to testify during Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial but ended up not taking the stand, per the New York Post. It's unclear what the SpaceX founder and Heard's relationship is now but according to CNN, the "Machete Kills" actor left Twitter after Musk's acquisition.