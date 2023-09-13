Why Elon Musk's Inner Circle Couldn't Stand His Ex Amber Heard

Amber Heard has been famously linked to her ex-husband Johnny Depp, but many may have forgotten she was also involved in another high-profile relationship with Elon Musk. According to Heard, she and Musk first started talking at the 2016 Met Gala while she was still married to Depp, but he had stood her up at the event. "He seemed like a real gentleman. He was really nice. He sat at a nearby table and we got to speaking that night and eventually became friends," the "Aquaman" star said of Musk, per People.

Heard and the Tesla founder eventually started dating before breaking up for the first time in 2017. Musk was clearly heartbroken at the time and stated in a Rolling Stone interview, "I just broke up with my girlfriend. I was really in love, and it hurt bad." After a pause, he revealed, "Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think. I've been in severe emotional pain for the last few weeks." Musk and Heard attempted to rekindle their romance before finally breaking up for good in 2018. "Elon and I had a beautiful relationship, and we have a beautiful friendship now, one that was based on our core values," Heard stated to The Hollywood Reporter. While the two former flames had nothing negative to say about each other, according to Musk's friends and family, the "Rum Diary" actor was a nightmare girlfriend.