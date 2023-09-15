Angie Harmon's Daughter Finley Is All Grown Up And Could Be Her Twin

Finley Faith Sehorn and her two sisters, Avery Grace and Emery Hope, were always going to win the genetic jackpot. With their photogenic parents, "Rizzoli & Isles" actor Angie Harmon and legendary former NFL star Jason Sehorn, the celebs' daughters scored the hereditary lottery.

Harmon is an enthusiastic mom, and she certainly doesn't hold back when commenting on her daughter's social media feed. In August, Finley shared a few snaps of her enjoying some time with her friends. Harmon penned, "It's the undeniable beauty for me," and added three heart emojis. And let's face it, Harmon knows a thing or two about teenage beauty since she won "Seventeen" magazine's 1987 cover model contest at the tender age of 17.

Finley appears to be a well-rounded individual and shares some of her adventures on her social media account, and it's evident that she has a wide range of friends and is close to her family. Not only has she given back to the community at large, but it seems as if she may have inherited a sporty streak from her dad. Finley was part of the track and field team in high school, and she even participated in soccer events. But it's also pretty obvious that Finley got her looks from her mama.